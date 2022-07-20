Want To Add Kim Kardashian's Famous Chia Pudding To Your Diet, Here Is The Recipe

Entrepreneur and ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star Kim Kardashian is an absolute fitness freak and is on a super strict diet most times. But the star has often claimed that she has a sweet tooth and her chia pudding not only satiates that but also helps her stay on her diet.

The recipe for her favourite chia pudding got popular on TikTok and her fans cannot have enough of it. In case you have missed it, we have got it covered for you right here.

Kim K’s Recipe

The steps to make this chia pudding is rather simple, you will be needing two tablespoons of chia seeds, half a glass of almond milk and half a spoon of honey (but you can always add a little bit more according to your liking).

The next step is to mix all these heavenly ingredients and refrigerate it through the night. Once done, you can add in strawberries and bananas for garnishing along with some nuts and raisins and voila you have it ready.

It is important to know that adding chia pudding to your daily diet can be extremely helpful considering it improves the digestive system and is incredibly beneficial for heart health.

Not just that, it also includes the intake of Omega-3 fatty acids intake in the body and tends to reduce body inflammation.

Consuming chia pudding on a daily basis can help you with shedding some weight and also keep your stubborn blood sugar at bay.

