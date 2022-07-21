5 Reasons Why Kerala Should Be On Top Of Your Travel Bucket List

During monsoons, one of the most beautiful places to visit in India is Kerala. The verdant greenery is accompanied by cool temperatures during this time of the year.

Kerala has two rainy seasons, one that starts in June and the second in mid-October which ends around mid-November.

The beautiful backwaters and houseboat stay will surely add to your magical experience.

Here is a list of reasons for you to book your escapade to Kerala:

ONAM

Onam is the harvest festival of Kerala which carries on for 10 days. It is the best time to visit here. Every day will be a treat to your eyes as you will be able to enjoy folk dances like Kathakali and Mohiniyattam, the world’s oldest martial arts form – Kalaripayattu, decorated elephants, flowers, traditional games and elaborate feasts. You can enjoy these festivities in Kochi, Trivandrum, Thrissur, and Kottayam.

AYURVEDIC TREATMENT

Give yourself the ultimate rejuvenation with the age-old ayurvedic massage treatment. You can book yourself an Ayurvedic treatment at the famous Ayurvedic resorts, wellness centres or even houseboats.

WATERFALLS

The monsoon is the best time to experience the cascading waterfalls in their full splendour. Some of the best waterfalls here are Athirapally, Vazhachal, Thommankuthu, Thusharagiri, and Kozhikode Palaruvi.

BACKWATERS & HOUSEBOATS

Alappuzha or Alleppey is blessed with nature’s scenic backwaters, lagoons, canals and beaches. Popularly known as ‘Venice of the East’, Alleppey is the best place to truly enjoy the backwaters. You must cruise on the beautiful houseboats while indulging in authentic South Indian cuisine.

LUSH GREENS

Monsoons are the perfect season to enjoy the true gifts of nature, especially the lush greens. Head over to Munnar or Mattupetty, both known for their tea plantations. Munnar is one of the most popular hill stations in Kerala and is also home to much endangered flora and fauna.

