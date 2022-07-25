Kolkata: India's First Underwater Metro To Be Operational Soon

While the metro continues to run on the surface and under the ground, it will soon run underwater, which will be a first for the country.

India will witness its first-ever train to run underwater which will become operational in Kolkata by 2023.

Kolkata’s first futuristic underwater metro is one-of-its-kind and will be an Indian version of Eurostar’s London-Paris corridor.

The East-West corridor of Kolkata Metro, work on which began in 2006-2007, will be 16.6 kilometres long and span 500 meters under the Hooghly river which will be 33 meters below the riverbed.

The train will significantly reduce the travel time for commuters. The project is being constructed by The Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC). The metro line will connect Howrah to Salt Lake via Central Kolkata.

Advertisement

Twin tunnels are built of 1.4 m wide concrete rings. The major attraction for passengers is the twin tunnels because, for half a kilometer, the commuter will zip through below the water, providing them with a one-of-a-kind experience.

To prevent water from entering the tunnels, it has been equipped with hydrophilic gaskets. The tunnels will also have exits for emergencies like earthquakes. Walkways will be made in the tunnels for evacuation in an emergency.

Special passages are made to help passengers escape in case of a technical problem. The tunnel’s concrete is designed with fly ash and micro-silica to make it waterproof and eligible for underwater use.

After the project completes, four more underground stations will be added, Esplanade, Mahakaran, Howrah, and Howrah Maidan. Between the stations of Mahakaran and Howrah, the metro will cross the Hooghly river in under a minute.

As per reports, tol. As per reports, Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) has invested 48.5% of the project’s cost.

Advertisement

Recently, Union Minister, Smriti Irani inaugurated the Sealdah Metro Station virtually from Howrah Maidan.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here