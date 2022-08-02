Set Sail To Westeros, King’s Landing On This Special Game of Thrones Cruise

A British-based travel company has announced the commencement of a seven-day voyage where travellers will get a chance to visit the locations where the popular HBO show, Game of Thrones, was shot at.

The sail will celebrate the launch of GoT’s prequel, House of The Dragon, set to release on August 21 this year.

Sail Croatia will take passengers on a cruise trip and cover various parts shown as Game of Thrones’ Westeros.

The passengers will start their journey along the Dalmatian Coast and will get to see some prime locations from the show, including Blackwater Bay, the Walk of Shame, and Red Keep.

The voyagers will get to explore the shooting location for the city of Qarth and the city of Meereen. The trip, starting from August 20, will visit Dubrovnik, the main filming location for King’s Landing.

“This Game of Thrones cruise is the perfect blend of sightseeing, relaxing, and socialising, allowing fans to immerse themselves in famous filming locations while exploring the very best of Croatia," said Grant Seuren, director of Sail Croatia in a press release.

The passengers of the cruise will be assisted by tour guides and Game of Thrones experts who will ensure that the travellers get the best out of the Game of Thrones cruise journey.

Several optional excursions such as rafting, kayaking, and wine-tasting are also available in the itinerary. Sail Croatia will also provide regular swim stops on the way.

The ship carrying the passenger is the Mali Ante which has facilities like jacuzzi, dining salon, and swimming platform, among others on board. Sail Croatia, for this immersive experience, has priced the tickets at £939, or roughly Rs 91,000.

The ticket price includes breakfast and a three-course lunch. The Mali Ante, after covering all the exquisite GoT locations, will come to a halt on August 27.

