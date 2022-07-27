BTS fans aka Army now have the chance to spend some time at the property where the band members stayed during the shooting of the reality show In The Soop Season Two.

Located in the lush countryside of PyeongChang, South Korea, the property has been listed on Airbnb where two lucky guests will be able to make the bookings and spend some rejuvenating time.

According to the details shared by Airbnb, guests can request to book the place on August 2 from 11 am KST or 7:30 AM IST. The booking is priced at Rs 558 exclusive of fees and taxes.

During the second season of HYBE’s In The Soop, the seven band members: Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jungkook, and V enjoyed leisurely moments and reconnected with nature as they took a break from their highly busy schedule.

Advertisement

Lucky guests staying at the property, which is a part of a larger estate, will get the opportunity to relive their favourite In The Soop BTS moments.

From exercising amidst the lush green surroundings of the property to reading books in the study like RM. One can even relax on the unicorn-shaped float in the pool, just like Jin.

The property is surrounded by a placid lake where V went out for a calm boating ride. There are numerous activities one can do at such locations.

For more high-energy entertainment, guests can pursue weight training like Jimin, fly high on a trampoline-like Jungkook or bounce a ball on the basketball court like Jungkook’s dog, Bam.

Indulge in outdoor eating or Korean barbecue just like the septet and make a steaming bowl of ramen or stew.

Advertisement

It is a great way to escape into the wilderness and calming surroundings of the property that will bring the much-needed break from city life.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here