Ingredients That Are Totally Safe For Skincare During Pregnancy

Expecting a child and prepping to welcome a baby into this world is the most delightful feeling. However, pregnancy brings along tons of inconveniences. From giving up on certain food items to limiting your physical activities, being pregnant requires taking care of yourself and your baby all the time.

Pregnancy changes your entire lifestyle, including the skin-care products that you use. While the pregnancy glow is not news to many, not every woman experiences that due to hormonal changes.

Some pregnant women struggle with blemishes and acne during pregnancy, leading to taking extra care of their skin. Although skincare products become mandatory in such a scenario, they should be chosen with extra care.

This is because the ingredients of the products get absorbed into your body and might harm the unborn child.

Listed below are some of the ingredients, which will help you combat some of the common skin problems related to pregnancy:

Dry skin and stretch marks

Dry skin is normal during pregnancy as the unborn child consumes water from whatever you eat or drink. Hence, it is crucial to stay hydrated as well as keep your skin moisturised all the time. Products containing shea butter, coconut oil, cocoa butter, peptides, and hyaluronic acid can be helpful in such a scenario. Once your skin is moisturised properly, its elasticity increases, which automatically helps with the stretch marks.

Anti-ageing or wrinkles

For common issues like anti-aging and wrinkles, you can rely on antioxidants and Vitamin C works like magic in such scenarios. Apart from safely enhancing your skin’s vitality, it protects it from any further damage and maintains collagen. Apart from Vitamin C, some of the pregnancy-safe antioxidants are Vitamin K, Vitamin E, Green tea, and Vitamin B3.

Sun protection

The importance of sunscreen can’t be stressed enough. However, it is crucial to use mineral-based sunscreen with SPF 50 and above. Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are two components included in mineral-based sunscreen.

Acne and hyperpigmentation

While it is safe to avoid glycolic acid from your routine when you are pregnant, women struggling with acne and hyperpigmentation can use it in small quantities, which isn’t harmful. However, it is advisable to once consult an expert before using it.

