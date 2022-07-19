Korean Beauty Tips: How You Can Achieve Clear Glass Skin Right At Home

Staying indoors during the lockdown gave people more time to come up with innovative ways to deal with boredom. Many indulged in good skincare regimes which were influenced by their exposure to K-Pop dramas.

Soon K- Beauty started to trend and took the world by storm.

One of the viral K-beauty trends is the glass skin that everybody desires. It is a skincare trend in which the face looks radiant, dewy and luminescent like glass.

Glass skin is defined as having a smooth skin- texture, and plump skin.

The glass skin regime has 10-step that include:

1. Cleaning the face with a water cleanser

2. Cleaning with an oil-based or foam-based cleanser

3. Exfoliation

4. Toner

5. Essence

6. Serum

7. Sheet mask

8. Eye cream

9. Moisturizer

10. SPF sunscreen

If you want a glass skin at home, here are a few things for you to try:

1. Rice Water

Fermented rice water has been part of the Korean skincare routine for decades. It increases collagen production in the skin making it supple and preventing ageing. It can help with skin damage from the sun.

2. Aloe Vera Gel

It is excellent for repairing dry and damaged skin and keeping it hydrated.

3. Honey

Honey is one of nature’s most revered skin remedies. It is also a natural humectant, so it helps keep the skin moist but not oily. It helps in reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

4. Sugar

Using brown sugar in a scrub also works as a good exfoliant. It helps in keeping the skin moisturized, lightens the tan, helps in removing scars and reduces acne or pimples.

5. Vitamin C & E serums

Vitamin C has the ability to brighten skin, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and reduce the appearance of discolouration and uneven skin tone. It increases the production of collagen and elastin, which adds firmness and bounce to the skin. Vitamin C & E pairing makes them super-antioxidants.

6. Steam Massage

Ditch the facials and give your face a steam massage in the shower. It will unclog the pores and loosen whiteheads and blackheads.

Hydrate yourself, exercise regularly, have a good sleep schedule, and add healthy fats to your diet along with the above skincare routine to give yourself the glass skin look.

