6 Russian Missiles Strike Sumy l Germany’s IRIS-T For Ukraine l Putin Fumes At US Over HIMARS Supply

Ukraine forces claim “street and manoeuvre battles are raging" in Severodonetsk but they are holding the enemy back. Russian troops reportedly fired 6 missiles from an aircraft on border settlements in the Sumy region. Ukraine military claims 9 Russian attacks have been repulsed in Donetsk and Luhansk.

Meanwhile, Kyiv accused Europe and the US of having an “irrational fear" of Russia that is affecting their response to the conflict. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised to send IRIS-T, the country’s “most modern air defence system" to Ukraine. Russia has accused the US of deliberately “adding fuel to the fire" by supplying advanced rocket systems to Ukraine

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.