Pakistan has a new Prime Minister as Imran Khan lost the no-confidence motion against his govt. Replacing Khan is Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif. India is closely following the change in power. In this episode of One Take, we look at the implication of Shahbaz Sharif taking power on India #Pakistan #ImranKhan #India

