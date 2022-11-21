Home » News » iVideos » Missile Shortage Or Veiled Threat? Why Putin’s Russia Fired Nuke-Capable Kh-55 Missiles At Ukraine

Missile Shortage Or Veiled Threat? Why Putin’s Russia Fired Nuke-Capable Kh-55 Missiles At Ukraine

Russia has continuously been firing missiles as part of its attempt to destroy Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. However, Ukrainian media claims that at least one of the missiles was a Kh-55 nuclear-capable missile. The reports of denuclearised weapons come as Russia continues to face loss in Ukraine and its stockpile of weapons runs dry. Watch the video to know more.

Last Updated: November 21, 2022, 20:00 IST

Kyiv

