Putin Asks Azot Plant Soldiers to Surrender | Russian Missiles Shot Down | Pope Says War "Provoked"

Russia’s defence ministry has offered Ukrainian troops holed up in the Azot chemical plant a chance to surrender on June 15. Kremlin asked Ukrainian soldiers to “stop their senseless resistance and lay down their arms". Ukraine’s air defence forces claim to have shot down several Russian missile. Ukrainian President Zelensky has appealed for more long-range weapons to counter Russian forces. Meanwhile, Pope Francis said the situation was not black and white and that Russia’s war was “perhaps in some way provoked or not prevented".

