Putin Under Pressure I Russia's Hawks Want Bigger Results, Could This Escalate Ukraine War?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is feeling the pressure of Russia’s battlefield losses. Russian retreat of Kherson is not going down well will critics. The critics are led by Alexander Dugin, the right Wing Ideologue who said Russia cannot surrender anything else. Dugin was also joined by the Wagner group’s head. In the episode of Decode, Zakka Jacob explores if Putin will take drastic steps to satisfy the critics in Russia. #russiaukrainewar #kherson #putin #russiancricits #worldnews

Read all the Latest News here