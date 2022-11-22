Home » News » iVideos » Putin Under Pressure I Russia's Hawks Want Bigger Results, Could This Escalate Ukraine War?

Putin Under Pressure I Russia's Hawks Want Bigger Results, Could This Escalate Ukraine War?

Russian President Vladimir Putin is feeling the pressure of Russia’s battlefield losses. Russian retreat of Kherson is not going down well will critics. The critics are led by Alexander Dugin, the right Wing Ideologue said Russia cannot surrender anything else. Dugin was also joined by the Wagner group’s head. In the episode of Decode, Zakka Jacob explores if Putin will take drastic steps to satisfy the critics in Russia?

Advertisement

By: Debabrata Bhattacharjee

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 19:15 IST

Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin is feeling the pressure of Russia’s battlefield losses. Russian retreat of Kherson is not going down well will critics. The critics are led by Alexander Dugin, the right Wing Ideologue who said Russia cannot surrender anything else. Dugin was also joined by the Wagner group’s head. In the episode of Decode, Zakka Jacob explores if Putin will take drastic steps to satisfy the critics in Russia. #russiaukrainewar #kherson #putin #russiancricits #worldnews

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

first published: November 22, 2022, 19:15 IST
last updated: November 22, 2022, 19:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+20PHOTOS

Nora Fatehi, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna Flaunts Curves In Gorgeous Red Lehenga, Check Out The Diva's Most Stunning Ethnic Wear Looks