Shelling On Zaporizhzhia Nuke Plant, Ukraine Calls Talks Push Bizarre, Russia "Destroys Two HIMARS"

Ukraine’s Mikhail Podoliak has said that the West’s attempts to persuade Kyiv to negotiate with Moscow are “bizarre". Podoliak added that even if the talks happen, Russia is unlikely to give up territories and will stall any kind of peace efforts. Zelensky also told his Western allies that ending the war with Russia will “not guarantee peace". Ukraine claims that its forces have killed over 330 Russian troops and destroyed several military equipment in the last 24 hours. Russia’s defence ministry has accused Ukraine of firing shells at power lines supplying Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Moscow also said that the damage at the nuclear plant will be investigated by experts from the IAEA. UK’s defence ministry said Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson was “conducted in relatively good order" compared with previous retreats. #Ukraine #Zaporizhzhia #Zelensky #Russia #Putin #Kherson #WorldNews

