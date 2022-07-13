Why Black Sea Is Key To Putin’s Expansionist Drive In Ukraine & Beyond & Why US Needs To Act Quickly

Russian President Vladimir Putin has long been interested in leveraging Russia’s access to the Black Sea as a part of his expansionist strategies. Worried by Putin’s expansionism, US lawmakers have introduced legislations to curtail his Black Sea ambitions. US Congress believes control over access to the Black Sea is fundamental to Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire. Experts say US and NATO failure to have more robust defences in the Black Sea encouraged Putin to be more aggressive. Will a better strategy in the Black Sea help America rein in Putin?

