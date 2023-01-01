10 Actresses Who Preferred Fringe Fashion Trend In 2022

The retro fashion trend, fringe attire, is back! The Bollywood celebrities now look for an opportunity to grace events donning stunning fringe outfits. An outfit with fringe is made of narrow decorative strips of dress materials or threads. Wearing this outfit adds a little volume to the figure and accentuates the look. Fringes can completely change the overall look of the person wearing the number. It can make an outfit look cute and fluffy or make it look sexy. Here are 10 Bollywood celebrities who rocked this trend in 2022.

Malaika Arora

Advertisement

Malaika Arora looked absolutely stunning in this sheer white outfit that is adorned with fringes and the results are absolutely killer.

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi’s fashion game is all about looking like a glam queen. This white ensemble with fringes on the skirt adds a drama quotient to the stylish outfit.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone channelled her inner diva as she slipped into a breathtaking black fringe outfit. She rocked the look with bold and smokey eyes, and a messy bun.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez wore an elaborate and absolutely mesmerizing version of a fringe outfit. The golden dress was adorned with metallic feathers and has fringe details on its short train at the end.

Sonam Kapoor

Advertisement

Fashion queen Sonam Kapoor wore a baby blue gown with a loose silhouette and beautiful and intricate fringe details at the end.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela looked smoking hot in a dazzling red mini dress with purple fringes throughout and paired it with purple boots.

Sanya Malhotra

Advertisement

The striking blue colour gown made Sanya Malhotra look smouldering hot. The mini dress featured cut-out details near the waist and ankle-length fringes that added length to the number.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor’s strapless black dress with matching fringes is one outfit you should definitely bookmark for a cocktail party.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan turned heads in this bewitching black outfit. The strapless dress features a corset top, with a fringed skirt and a flowing cape from the back adorned with ruffles.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor looked stunning as she sported a white top and paired it with matching pants, adorned with short fringes.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here