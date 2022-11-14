10 Diabetic Skin Conditions And Their Symptom That You Need To Know

Do you know diabetes can have an adverse effect on the skin as well? Frequent urination, feeling thirsty, numbness, tiredness, and hunger are some of the common symptoms of diabetes known to a majority of people. Though the development of frequent skin infections could be your early warning signs indicating high sugar levels in your body.

During an interaction with HT Lifestyle, the dermatologist Rinky Kapoor highlighted a few diabetic skin condition and their common symptoms that you should know.

Rashes

Diabetic patients are also likely to be diagnosed with fungal infections that can cause itchy rashes, scales, and blisters on the skin. The common sites of development of the infection can include armpits, areas between the fingers and toes, nails, under the breasts, and more.

Itching

Itching is said to be the most common skin problem affecting diabetes patients, which as per the doctor occurs due to dry skin, poor circulation of blood, and infections.

Dark skin

People suffering from diabetes are likely to develop a skin condition namely Acanthosis Nigricans which results in the development of dark, velvety, or dark skin in multiple areas including the neck, groin, hands, elbows, keens, and armpits. These hyperpigmented and thickened patches of skin area are to be considered the first signs of diabetes warning in a person, according to Dr. Rinky Kapoor.

Scaly patches

Diabetic dermopathy is a condition where light brownish and scaly patches develop on the skin that is often mistaken to be sun spots but is barely noticeable. Dermopathy that occurs due to the high insulin presence in the body causes minuscule depression on the skin mainly in the lower legs around the shins.

Psoriasis

Psoriasis infection which causes the development of itchy, scaly, and discoloured patches on the skin, is more likely to be contracted by patients suffering from type 2 diabetes.

Necrobiosis lipoidica diabeticorum

Similar to dermopathy, Necrobiosis lipoidica diabeticorum results in dull scaly patches on the skin. However, in this condition, the affected area is bigger and spaced apart. The infection is said to be painful and when left untreated can cause itchiness.

Diabetic blisters

These blisters are rare conditions that develop mainly on fingers, feet, toes, hands, and legs. They are said to heal naturally.

Eruptive Xanthomatosis

People suffering from type 1 diabetes are at a higher risk of developing eruptive xanthomatosis, which can result in the formation of yellow, round-shaped bumps on the skin. It is caused when diabetes is at uncontrolled levels.

Digital sclerosis

Digital sclerosis is the formation of thick, waxy skin on the back of the hand, which when left untreated cause the infected area to become stiff, which can result in restricted movements.

Diabetic ulcers

These ulcers are open wounds that appear on the skin that can cause permanent damage and even lead to amputation in extreme conditions.

