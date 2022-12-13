10 Difficulties Parents Face With Their Newborns In Winters

Winters mean warm blankets, woolen clothes and if you are a new mom, it is very common for you to want to protect your baby from the harsh winds blowing outside. It is very common for new parents to be anxious about the newborn’s health. As your baby’s immune system is still developing, he/she will be susceptible to colds and infections and that are bound to leave you worried. But by taking preventive measures, you can keep your little one warm and safe. Dr. Lini Balakrishnan, Consultant and Paediatrician, Motherhood Hospitals, Sarjapur, Bangalore, shares tips to keep newborns safe during winter months.

Things to keep in mind

Babies need special protection during winters as they are more vulnerable to catching infections during cold weather. Here are a few things to know.

Dry skin - Dry skin holds less moisture which can make anyone feel uneasy. As a baby’s skin is more sensitive and delicate it can dry out very easily. Make sure to keep a check on the skin of the baby.

Chapped lips - It is common for babies to drool. Wiping it again and again and crack up their lip skin which can be uncomfortable for the baby.

Red cheeks - It isn’t a good sign if your baby’s cheeks are red as it indicates that their skin has been irritated by cold winds.

Infections - A cold can make your baby vulnerable to catching viral infections as germs are more active during this weather.

Itching - Cold can cause your infant’s skin to dry up and become itchy.

Congested nose - Congested nose is a common problem with babies. To avoid this, you can have a humidifier at home. Many parents opt for saline drops to cure this but overuse of them can dry out the skin on the nose.

Stomach flu - Stomach flu can cause symptoms like vomiting, watery diarrhea, abdominal pain, mild fever, headache and fatigue.

Common cold - Common cold is tiresome for a newborn baby to handle and these cases seem to increase during the winter season.

Conscious bathing - Bathing regularly or avoiding it, both aren’t good decisions. To get rid of the bacteria, we must clean the baby’s body. Opt for lukewarm water to clean them up on some days while on others just wipe their body with a wet towel.

Spend some time in the sun – Never expose a baby under six months old to the sun. Babies more than six months old should wear UV-blocking sunglasses to protect their eyes from the sun rays.

