10 Healthy Snacks To Curb Hunger Pangs And Ward Off Fatigue

Apart from regular meals, snacks hold great importance, especially for people who workout. Snack not only gives fuel to our body and boosts energy but also provides nutrition in the form of micronutrients, which tend to minimize muscle damage and amplify performance. Here are some healthy snacks which will help you curb your hunger pangs, recover after a sweaty workout session, as well as ward off fatigue:

Bananas

Bananas are one of the most popular and fondly consumed snacks, and the high carbohydrate content in it provides energy and potassium, which prevents muscle cramps. Bananas are ideal when you want to grab something quick.

Oats

Oats are loaded with a fibre named beta-glucan. It helps maintain the energy levels as a result of the sustained release of carbs in the body. Oats can be consumed with water or even milk; one can also add a spoon of protein powder, nuts, and raisins to it.

Smoothies

Smoothies are delicious, especially the ones made from fruit. They are packed with nutrients and one can easily experiment with their content. For smoothies, always pick Greek yoghurt as it is high in protein and contains few carbs, and pair it with your favourite vegetable or fruit.

Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes have complex carbs, which provide energy that can sustain for a longer duration. A sweet potato prevents our energy from dipping, and it also proves to be a perfect snack to eat before the workout. It also contains vitamin A and C, which make it a powerful antioxidant, hence, it reduces oxidative stress and free radical damage.

Peanut Butter

Peanut butter gives you healthy fats and proteins. From consuming it as a sandwich spread to mixing it in smoothies, peanut butter tastes delicious always. If you consume it 30 minutes prior to your workout session or a game, have it with white bread. However, for longer gaps, one can choose multigrain bread.

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice, with a dash of black pepper and salt, works as an excellent sports drink. It has natural dietary nitrates that cause vasodilation resulting in a better supply of oxygen and nutrients to our muscles. It increases endurance and provides stamina.

Protein Powder

Protein powders have been in trend quite lately. They are not only nutritious but also have the additional advantage of ‘convenience.’ Protein powders are a reliable healthy snack and nowadays, the protein supplements are also enriched with vitamins, minerals, and special ingredients that give you a balanced proportion of all.

Mixture of Nuts

Homemade trail mix is prepared by mixing walnuts, almonds, dried berries, cashew nuts, raisins along with seeds like flaxseeds, melon seeds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, etc. Nuts and seeds have good fats and proteins, along with an ample amount of minerals and vitamins.

Boiled Eggs

Another healthy snack, which is also one of the popular breakfasts, is hard-boiled eggs. Eggs are incredibly nutritious and they offer a bunch of vitamins and proteins such as choline, vitamin A, iron, vitamin B12, and folate.

Homemade Granola Bars

The protein bars you like to munch on are in the end an industrial product. Therefore, it is recommended that you make granola bars at home. Use multigrain cereals, seeds, dry fruits, and some nut butter to make them. Granola bars can fuel your stamina.

