10 Jewellery Trends To Watch Out For Fall-Winter 2022-2023

This fall-winter, jewellery will be dainty, chic and beautiful. Bespoke jewellery, sleek-sophisticated pearls and collar necklaces, oversized gold earrings, big rings, large pendant necklaces, this fall is all about making a statement.

Pieces of jewellery are the perfect way of expressing oneself. “Wearing the right jewellery can elevate your appearance to a whole new level, whether it’s an extravagant ring, a simple necklace, a statement bracelet, or subtle stud earrings. Let’s talk about some of the upcoming jewellery trends to look out for to stay in fashion," says Baruni Verma, Founder, Starkle.

Vintage is forever

Vintage designs and heirloom pieces passed down generations are definitely here to stay this season. “Apart from having a sentimental value, heirlooms add a personal connect and allow one to embrace and celebrate their roots. It’s a perfect way to add emotion in an ensemble," says Archana Aggarwal, jewellery designer. No other accessories, whether they are contemporary or classic, have the distinct ability to provide that punch of pure individuality except bold-statement vintage jewellery. “Vintage jewelry is one of the major jewelry trends coming back," adds Verma.

Less is more

With the post-pandemic trend towards comfort and limited spending, a number of people have turned to a minimalistic lifestyle. This, coupled with an increased reliance on online shopping has led to the emergence of a new industry - Minimalistic Fine Jewellery. “Many online-first brands are bridging the gap between fine and fashion by creating daily wear, with BIS hallmarked," says Verma.

Transformative jewellery

Girls want jewellery that can be worn for a fancy party as well as a get together by just removing some few detachable pieces. A heavy layered necklace can become light in weight by removing a couple of chains. Same goes with earrings and bangles. They come in sets, so if one wants, they can wear the pieces without the heavier parts. Apart from statement pieces, one trend that has been going on for some time now is mixing and matching designs and making a whole new set. A stacked set of bangles with a choker looks amazing for any festivity or wedding function.

Colours and silhouettes

Add a pop colour with gemstones. “They resonate well with the festivities and wedding season. Nature inspired designs and delicate silhouettes have been gaining hype as well. They can be used for various occasions and they add the perfect amount of bling to a look," adds Aggarwal. It makes for an ideal combination of contemporary and traditional.

Slow fashion

The idea of slow, sustainable fashion has spilled over to the Indian jewellery market. Brands offering minimalistic fine jewellery have developed as an alternative to fast-fashion accessories, which are inexpensive, have quick turnovers, and are highly fashionable in terms of trends. These online-first brands create pieces made from 14k and 18k solid gold which is hypoallergenic, tarnish-free, and durable.

Recyclable jewellery

People are choosing recycled jewelry options as they become more environmentally friendly and sustainable. “The numerous cash-for-gold has been one of the major contributors to this recycled jewelry. Regular gold can be recycled without losing its quality, making it a sustainable jewellery trend for users," feels Verma.

Pearls and their eternal glory

Pearls are eternal. To make your jewellery stand out, look less blingy yet retain a luxe factor, opt for pearls. Paired with gold and diamonds, pearls look marvellous for something as heavy as a bridal set. The shiny yet subtle white is an ode to elegance.

Daily wear gold jewellery

While higher purities of gold such as 22k and 24k are not recommended for daily wear due to their softness, the lower purities of 14k and 18k are durable and sturdy alternatives while still maintaining the “fine jewellery" status.

Chandbali

From TV soaps to bollywood celebrities, chandbalis are evergreen. The chandbali earrings will make huge waves in the upcoming fall season too. Either in a traditional or fusion style ensemble, chandbalis can elevate your look. Be it in a traditional or a modern avatar, chandbalis always light up your look.

Statement rings

Rings are perfect for someone who doesn’t like heavy jewellery but wants to channel their inner glam during festive occasions. “You can wear one statement ring in each hand or wear a set of willowy rings in each finger for a more edgy and fuller look," feels Aggarwal.

