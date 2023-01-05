10 Relationship Goals for the Busiest Swipe Day of January

Dating Sunday marks one of the busiest days of the dating calendar year with 10% more singletons on Tinder than usual, 35% higher swipe activity and over 30% more matches than on a regular day. Singletons that are full of new year resolutions jump onto apps in the hopes of meeting their match. The app has revealed that during the month of January, Sundays are the most popular days for members to edit their bios and add new photos. In fact, last year in January 2022 Dating Sunday saw 12 bios per second being edited and 25 new photos added every second, on average across the globe on the app.

To make it easier than ever for daters to put their best foot forward on the first big date of the year, the app recently rolled out relationship goals, a new profile feature that lets members signal what they’re looking for. Whether they’re down for new friends, here for a fling, or want to cuff it, members now have more control over who they connect with by having more insight into a potential match’s intentions. 50% of members have added Relationship Goals to their profiles - transparency is definitely hot.

Advertisement

“The beginning of the year represents a fresh start! It is the right time to think about what you want from the year ahead, not just for dating but for seeking any kind of connection. This past year we’ve seen how young daters are setting their own pace and rules about love, life and everything in between", says Aahana Dhar, Director of Communications, Tinder India.

For all the singles out there trying to find a match this New Year, here are your top tips for success:

Set your Relationship Goals

Advertisement

Being clear about what you’re looking for is very attractive. It also helps to avoid that awkward romance killer Q “So, what are you here for?" So whether you’re starting the year looking for a long term partner or just a friend, let potential matches know.

Having a bio will get you better matches

Profiles with bios attract more matches. Avoid being immediately beige flagged by including a quick and witty statement that shows off the best of you, while also leaving them wanting more.

Try to stay away from the basic line: “Here for a good time, not a long time." Trust us, it does not help your chances.

Advertisement

In search of

No one has time to waste — select between 1-3 lifestyle tags to ensure you’re setting yourself up to make authentic connections with people who match your vibe.

Work hard, match more

Looking for someone who shares your school spirit? Adding your school and job title is a great way to find your potential ride or die, or in this case, narrow down on who might not be the best fit for you. We know the urge to say you went to “School of Hard Knocks" is strong, but resist it. Your potential matches will thank you.

WYA?

Advertisement

Don’t leave potential matches guessing — set your location to meet people nearby, especially if a LDR isn’t something you’re into. And while we’re on the subject: We understand Bandra to Juhu is considered long-distance to some, so set your radius to meet people in your neighbourhood or that next one over.

Four is the magic number

Your pics are a great way to show who you are, what you’re into, and get the conversation started. We actually know that four is the perfect number of photos to have in your lineup. Also, make sure your first pic gives a clear view of your gorgeous face — that’s how you reel them in. Give your profile some edge by connecting your IG, so new pics will automatically upload as you post them on your grid – work smarter, not harder.

Your interests are hot

Advertisement

Finding common ground is one of the easiest ways to hit it off with someone. Your interests are what make you unique, so lead with them to show your most authentic, real self and, in turn, match with people who are more likely to match your energy.

Also Read: The Season Is All About Flaunting Your K-pop And Anime Style

Unverified profiles are a red flag

Photo verify your profile to help your matches know you’re the real deal. Try to stick to matching with only verified profiles to avoid getting cat fished. Profiles with the blue check are more likely to receive more matches.

Music is the 6th love language

Can we all agree that music compatibility is crucial to a solid relationship? Make sure you connect with people who are on your wavelength by adding your song. 40% of members between the ages of 18-25 have their anthem on their profile and experienced nearly a 10% increase in matches.

Flex your conversation skills

The more active you are on the app, the more you’ll get shown and be seen by other members. There’s no adrenaline rush quite like matching and immediately starting a conversation with someone who may or may not be your new crush, so don’t be afraid to message first. Chances are better that you’ll get a message back, as 75% of Gen Z members reply in 30 minutes or less.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here