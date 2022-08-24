10 Simple Ways of Boosting Nail Strength

Do you desire strong, long nails? Who doesn’t, then? but, surprise! Getting the nails of your dreams is not simple. It’s not likely, though. A few methods and ideas might make it easier to develop nails that are both attractive and strong. Here are some pointers you can use.

1. Lemon juice: Nail growth is thought to benefit significantly from vitamin C. Simply rub a lemon slice on your finger and toe nails at least once per day. All you need is one. After five minutes of rubbing, thoroughly rinse it with warm water. It will promote nail growth and keep your nails clean and free of bacteria.

2. Coconut oil: Warm coconut oil applied to your nails might encourage nail growth. Vitamin E is abundant in coconut oil, which is also an excellent source of antioxidants. You’ll soon notice a difference if you massage coconut oil into your fingernails every night before bed.

3. Orange juice: Oranges aids in the synthesis of collagen. Collagen is a key substance that contributes to the vitality of nails and aids in nail growth. Oranges’ anti-inflammatory qualities also prevent infections. For around ten minutes, soak your nails in a bowl of orange juice. Rinse it with warm water and apply good moisturising. For best effects, try to perform this at least once every day.

4. Olive oil: Olive oil is the finest option if you have weak, damaged nails. Olive oil can penetrate your nails’ inner layer with ease, calming it and curing it of all dryness. Additionally, it promotes blood flow and promotes nail development. For around five minutes, gently massage your cuticles and nails with warm virgin olive oil. Put gloves on your hands and leave it alone all night.

5. Cut down on gel and acrylic nails: Limit the use of gel and acrylic nails since they are beautiful when combined with nail art. However, these plastic and gel nails stop your nails from growing and strengthening. It’s acceptable to occasionally get your nails painted with acrylic or gel. However, frequent use of gels, acrylics, and nail art damages the strength and expansion of your nails.

6. Consume biotin: The vitamin with the most power for growing hair and nails is biotin. You might choose to eat foods high in biotin like bananas or avocados in your diet, combined with taking biotin tablets. Do speak with a doctor before starting to take biotin supplements.

7. Consume a lot of greens: Folic acid, or vitamin B9, is abundant in leafy vegetables, especially spinach, and helps to strengthen and speed up the growth of nails. You can grow your nails longer and stronger by eating some greens once a day.

8. Use egg shells: Use eggshells to strengthen your nails because they contain more calcium than other foods. Egg shells are taken, cleaned, ground into a paste, and then added. The paste can then be applied to your nails, and you can wait a while for it to dry. This kit will promote nail growth.

9. Honey: Honey can help keep your nails and cuticles healthy and supple while preventing bacterial and fungal growth. By combining two teaspoons of honey and a few drops of lemon juice, you may make a honey and lemon nail mask. Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes after massaging it into your nails. Clean off completely.

10. Garlic oil: The selenium content of garlic helps to encourage nail development. Apply some minced garlic on your fingernails. If you find that to be too strong, you can prepare your own garlic oil. As a nail mask, apply this garlic oil. Every week, give it a try.

