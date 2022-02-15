10 Tips to Remain Physically and Mentally Fit During Pregnancy

The joy of becoming a mother is unparalleled. Pregnancy has three stages: the first trimester, second trimester, and third trimester. The first and third trimesters are particularly sensitive to the health of the mother and the child. A woman must exercise extreme caution throughout the nine months. Diet, lifestyle, exercise, and other factors should be carefully considered so that one remains mentally and physically fit and gives birth to a healthy baby.

Here are some tips on how to stay healthy and fit during your pregnancy:

1. During pregnancy, be careful with your diet. Whatever you eat, it will nourish your baby too. Fiber-rich vegetables and fruits should be consumed regularly.

2. Eat a variety of iron-rich foods to maintain your iron levels and avoid anemia. If you take Vitamin C with iron, your body will absorb more iron. You can add lemon to dals, fruits, and meat. You can drink a glass of orange juice with lemonade to help your body absorb more iron.

3. Keep a bottle of water with you at all times. Include water-rich vegetables and fruits in your diet, such as cucumbers, tomatoes, bottle gourds, watermelon, and cantaloupe. You can drink shakes, smoothies, juices, and coconut water.

4. Folic acid consumption is crucial throughout pregnancy. It’s found in green leafy vegetables, legumes, and fortified cereals. During the first three months of pregnancy, you should take folic acid supplements to help keep the fetus healthy.

5. It is also important to have healthy snacks. Keep dried apricots, almonds, fresh fruits, protein bars, and cereal bars with you.

6. One of the most difficult aspects of pregnancy is getting into bed and being comfortable. To make yourself more comfortable, try lying down on your left side with an extra pillow. This enhances blood flow to all of your organs and relieves pressure on your stomach.

7. Yoga and mild exercise are good ways to stay physically active. Every night after dinner, go for a 15-to-30-minute walk. As a result, the body’s blood circulation will be maintained.

8. Undercooked meat, raw eggs, and papaya should be avoided during pregnancy. Boiled eggs are fine, but make sure the yellow part is sufficiently cooked.

9. Stress can harm both your mental and physical health. Try yoga, deep breathing techniques, stretching, or simply going for a short stroll to relieve tension.

10. Avoid consuming too much tea or coffee. Caffeine, which is present in coffee, can be harmful to one’s health. It is preferable to drink lemon tea, herbal tea, or caffeine-free beverages.

