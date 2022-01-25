10 Ways In Which Mirrors Can Boost Your Luck In Professional Life

Every one of us wants to lead a good life with a decent career that gives us ample opportunity to showcase our skills and perform well while not succumbing to work-related stress and anxiety.

A healthy workplace with a cooperative boss and colleagues and the ability to balance our professional and private lives well is something most people struggle hard to attain. However, what if you could improve your professional life by following a few basic decorating principles and attracting some good fortune?

You may have heard of Vastu Shastra, the 8000-year-old ‘science of architecture’ that is believed to have originated in the Indian subcontinent between 6000 and 3000 BC. Similar in principle to the Chinese concept of Feng Shui, it essentially focuses on harmonizing human life with its surroundings. If you are one of those who crave to make your professional life better, you can implement some basic Vastu Shastra rules regarding the placement of your mirror at your workplace or your home (If you are working from home). Read on to know how mirrors can help you change your life.

Mirrors and glass showpieces should always be placed on the northern or eastern walls.

Mirrors should not be kept in the kitchen, especially if the gas stove or the cooking area is getting reflected.

Place the mirror at least 4-5 feet off the ground. The mirror should never lean against the wall and should always be flat.

The mirror’s frame must be made of wood rather than metal.

Keep them away from your study table because they can detract from your attention and increase your workload.

It is essential to clean your mirror on a daily basis so that it always reflects a clean image of you.

Place a mirror opposite a cash locker if you own a business and have one at your workplace. This is said to attract wealth and double your financial standing. A mirror can also be place inside a locker.

In a work environment, place mirrors only in areas where there is a water element which should be only in the North, North East or the North West.

If you own a garment, jewellery, or watch store and it has been extended recently, make sure you never put a mirror on the part from where it has been extended. This, according to Vastu, will result in inequity and negative energy.

You may have noticed that when you enter some stores, there are mirrors on both sides. That is because, according to Vastu, it creates the illusion of a large number of customers and, as a result, attracts more business.

