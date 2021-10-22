100% Orange Juice can Combat Chronic Inflammation: Study

100% orange juice (OJ) can significantly reduce inflammations levels and oxidative stress, suggests a new study. Consuming a tall glass of freshly squeezed orange has the potential to fight chronic inflammation and oxidative stress in healthy and high-risk adults. The claims of the new study indicate that OJ can lower interleukin 6, a renowned inflammation marker, which further paves the way for research on the topic.

Funded through an unrestricted grant by the Florida Department of Citrus (FDOC), the results of the study have been used to harmonize the work scope for a larger FDOC-funded clinical trial, expected to begin in late 2021. The FDOC-sponsored review will be based on the benefits of the consumption of 100% OJ.

Published in the Journal Advances in Nutrition, the outcome emphasises that nutrients like vitamin C and other bioactive compounds found in oranges play a major role in improving one’s health. Hesperidin, a primary bioactive compound in oranges and 100% OJ, are found to reduce two additional inflammatory and oxidative stress markers. It is important to note that chronic inflammation may play a significant role in advancing chronic lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, cardiovascular and related.

Gail Rampersaud, Florida Department of Citrus registered dietitian, noted in the findings, “This review tells us that some studies find benefits with 100 percent orange juice, but we need more data and large well-designed studies to make more definitive conclusions. This analysis is especially helpful as we and others plan future research related to orange juice."

The review examined published studies linked to 100 percent OJ and was conducted by the Think Healthy Group and experts at Tufts University and George Mason University. The broad scoping and systematic reviews, however, have not accomplished statistical significance, suggesting more analysis is required to reach conclusive evidence. The researchers cautioned that studies had a moderate risk of bias as they involved a relatively small number of subjects as well as a low strength of evidence.

