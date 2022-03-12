12-3-30 Treadmill Trend: All You Need to Know About it

Ever since the advent of social media, various trends have emerged that mimic the patterns of collective consciousness. These social media trends fall into various categories such as pop culture, food, health, and wellness.

Among the lot is one trend that gained a lot of traction and is known as the 12-3-30 treadmill trend. It was catapulted to popularity by an influencer known as Lauren Giraldo. What she introduced as something that she tried and claimed to have lost more than 30 pounds (~13 kilograms), has now become a trend that many are following and are getting tangible results.

So, what exactly is the 12-3-30 treadmill trend?

The workout trend is basically walking but with some conditions assigned to it. The ‘12’ represents the incline that one has to set the treadmill on. The ‘3’ is the speed of the treadmill that one has to run on, and the ‘30’ is the duration of the workout.

Lauren shared the video of her explaining the trendy workout in November 2020. Lauren, in the video, also mentions how the holy combination came to be.

Take a look at the video here:

Since being shared on social media, the workout has transformed into a full-blown page on Instagram that has more than 52,000 followers. The page is a platform where people share their journey with the workout and the results are actually amazing. More and more people shared the popular ‘Before & After’ pictures through the page on Instagram.

The science behind the workout trend is that when you walk on an inclined plane, gravity does what it does, and tries to pull your body downward. As a result, a 30-minute walk with inclination results in burning more calories than it burns after walking for 30 minutes on a horizontal surface.

