17-year-old Teen In Madhya Pradesh Suffers From Hypertrichosis, A Rare Werewolf Syndrome

A young man from Madhya Pradesh has dense fur all over his body as a result of the extremely unusual illness known as “Werewolf syndrome." Lalit Patidar, a 17-year-old resident of Nandleta village, has hypertrichosis, which is characterised by excessive hair growth anywhere on the body, according to Healthline. Patidar, who has had the illness since birth, claims he didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary until he was a teenager.

“When I was younger, I frequently received stone-throwing. Children were afraid that I would return and bite them like an animal," he told the New York Post. “My parents claim that I was shaved by the doctor at birth, but I didn’t become aware of the difference until I was approximately 6 or 7 years old. The hair started to sprout all over my body at that point, unlike anyone else I knew," he added.

None of the other family members, according to Patidar, have hypertrichosis. Since there is no treatment for hypertrichosis, Patidar claims he uses bleaching, cutting, shaving, waxing, lasers, and other hair removal techniques to try to keep the hair at bay.

What is this rare ‘werewolf syndrome’?

“Werewolf syndrome," also known as hypertrichosis, is the excess production of hair, either in one specific area or all over the body. Though the reasons of this incredibly uncommon disorder have not yet been fully identified by medical research, it is known that it is a hereditary disease. Although there is no known treatment for the ailment, some kinds of hypertrichosis can be controlled with medicine, according to medical professionals. Additionally, you can use techniques like shaving, epilation, waxing, bleaching, or plucking to remove hair permanently or temporarily.

