17 Years of 26/7 Deluge: As Heavy Rain Continue to Lash Mumbai, Remembering The Day India's Financial Capital Came to a Standstill

MUMBAI DELUGE OF 2005: The year 2005 is registered in the history books as the year when the financial capital of India suffered the most during the moon season. Mumbai, on July 26 in 2005, received more than 900mm of rainfall in a matter of hours. To put in perspective the sheer magnanimity of the situation, Mumbai receives an annual rainfall of roughly 2000mm. But on that day, around 45 percent of the annual amount hailed on the city in just a few hours.

The city that is famous for its 24×7 hustle bustle came to a standstill with roads and streets submerged in water. As per reports, more than 1000 people lost their lives and close to 14,000 people were left homeless. The torrential downpour was overwhelming for the drainage systems of the city to handle. The cloud burst brought down the city to shackles.

The ruckus started at around 2 PM when a severe storm hit the lands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Soon after, the lifeline of the city, the Mumbai local came to a halt. Thousands of working people and school-going students were stuck and couldn’t reach their homes for more than 24 hours.

The incident highlighted the gaping hole in the disaster management and preparedness of the city. Owing to the worst flood the city has ever seen, a detailed report was concocted in 2006 which served as the handbook for the municipal corporation for the years that followed. In addition, the shortcomings of the 2005 floods played a crucial role in the framing of the national guidelines for urban flood development in 2009.

Almost one and a half decade later, Mumbai, fortunately, has not seen the horrors of 2005 again. Heavy showers were an annual occurrence but the authorities were better prepared. In 2022, heavy rains were reported in the starting week of July. Several areas were flooded too but the city managed to maintain its commotion.

