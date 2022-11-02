2020’s Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico Get Married: Watch the Heartwarming Video

Mariana Varela and Fabiola Valentn, who were Miss Argentina 2020 and Miss Puerto Rico 2020, respectively, kept their courting a secret for a while before ultimately exchanging rings and making their engagement public on social media. The couple announced their engagement on Instagram on October 28.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day 28/10/22," read the caption written alongside the video shared on Instagram. Emoticons for the heart, ring, and star can be seen next to the caption. Photographs and film of two beauty queens from their relationship, including their travels together, are featured in the video. Additionally, it shows a preview of their marriage proposal and how ecstatic they were to put on their engagement rings. The couple is seen in the video celebrating their union in front of the Puerto Rico Marriage Bureau as they are both dressed in white. According to reports, the two became acquainted at Miss Grand International 2020 and waited a few days to start dating.

Watch the video that captures their love story right here:

“Congratulations to both of you. MGIO always support ‘LOVE’ without boundaries," wrote Miss Grand International in an Instagram post. They also added a heart emoticon.

Look at their post down below:

Both Instagram posts have received numerous views and comments since they were published three days ago from a variety of verified handles.

Mariana Varela, Miss Argentina 2020, thanked everyone for their kind wishes and support.She wrote, “Thanks for all the love! We are very happy and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks."

“Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union," posted singer Abena Akuaba. “Congratulations beautiful. God bless your union and long live love!!!!" wrote Valentina, Miss Grand International 2019. “Many congratulations beauties!!!" expressed fashion model Monic.

