2022 The Year Ahead: 5 Parenting Trends To Embrace in New Year

The COVID-19 may not have had a direct impact on kids in terms of the spread of the virus, or the magnitude of the symptoms and side effects arising due to the pandemic. However, the indirect impact was largely significant and the collateral damage when it came to the younger generation was huge. Whether it was the loss of social life in the absence of activity in schools and playgrounds, reduced interpersonal interaction due to attending long hours of online classes, followed by school assignments or the inability to spend time with parents, most of whom are spending their time managing their work from home.

Because the current generation is faced with an unprecedented challenge, it also requires tact and special behaviour from parents to be able to keep up with the changing times and the increased demands of parenting and child-rearing. With the New Year upon us, it’s time some of us adopt new resolutions. For parents, likely resolutions can stem from changes they can adopt in their parenting style. Here are a few of the DOs and DONTs of the parenting trends one is likely to see in the upcoming years that can influence your decision-making:

Communicating Trauma

Although trauma-informed parenting may appear to be only important for children with severe behavioural issues, it may help any parent or caregiver feel more prepared to respond to their children’s actions. Additionally, traumas if not dealt with sensitively and empathically, can creep into adulthood and impair a person’s optimum functioning capacity.

Internet as a Safe Place

The pandemic has naturally increased the usage of the internet because of the transition to a virtual way of life. While children attend classes online, as a result of that, most of their interaction is also now confined to the internet. Although it cannot be avoided, it has the potential of being misused or may prove to be unsafe for children. Parents are tasked with making the internet a safe place for them whilst being understanding of their needs.

Experience over Material Gifts

It’s imperative that children learn to place a higher value on experiences than on tangible and material goods from the start. Giving them an experience will remind them of you and the time you spent working together to curate a memorable experience for them. It could be rewarding them for performing well in studies by allowing them to transform their bedrooms in a way they like, with help from you in decorating and painting it.

Gender-Neutral Parenting

Gender-neutral parenting is raising children without pressuring them to conform to gender roles. Instead, they have the freedom to be anyone they choose. Being gender-neutral can help promote the development of the child’s self-awareness and self-esteem. Early childhood classifications such as “blue or pink" and “wheels or heels" make sure that children are funnelled into rigid gender binaries that can prove to be detrimental for the child and also the idea of an inclusive society.

Better Listening

Listening is an important aspect in parent-child connection because it helps the two bond. In terms of parents, effective listening skills can assist them in deciphering or understanding what their child is unable to convey due to a lack of language abilities or a refusal to open up. It can also aid in the development of a more friendly and approachable connection that a lot of Indian households can struggle with.

