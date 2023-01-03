2023 Can Be Your Year To Say Bye Bye To Toxic Relationships

How important is a relationship for you? Can you stay in it even if it is harming you? Relationships can be broadly of two types- Healthy and Toxic.

In a toxic relationship, you may consistently feel drained or unhappy after spending time with your partner, which can indicate that something needs to change. The easiest way to be free of a toxic relationship is to learn how to avoid them in the first place.

Here are some ways to help you make a better choice this year.

Choose the right people to be with. If your core values and goals are not in sync, it leads to dysfunction, chaos, and the most unhealthy relationships in your life. Remember, you only have so much emotions to invest, so make sure you’re putting it to good use.

Don’t ignore red flags in your relationship. Red flags can come in various ways. It does not have to be your partner out rightly cheating on you. If your partner is hurting you verbally or demeaning you among other things count as red flags.

Setting personal boundaries is crucial. When we stick to a set of non-negotiables, we retain some personal power. It reminds us of our worth and our partner of the boundaries we don’t want to cross. Always prioritise your boundaries when sifting through potential dating partners. Refusing to settle will save you a lot of heartache in the long run.

When you are misunderstood in a relationship, you feel isolated. It is unhealthy to date people who constantly criticise or put you down. Your partner should motivate you to achieve your goals and contribute to your happiness.

Do not rush into relationships or do not detach yourself after a bad experience. Give it time. The best is yet to come.

