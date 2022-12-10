3 Comforting Winter Soups to Keep You Warm and Healthy

As winter approaches, we can’t help but think about all things cosy and warm. Nothing beats a bowl of soup and a warm blanket during the colder months. Soups are not only soothing for the body but also for the soul.

Create your own version of your favourite soup or stew recipe! Soups are an easy way to include a variety of vegetables in your meal because of their versatility. To give your soup more nutrients and fresh flavours, try adding some seasonal produce, such as leeks, sweet potatoes, and winter squash. Dr. Archana Batra is a Nutritionist and, Certified Diabetes Educator shares some mouthwatering soup recipes that you can prepare with your family in winters.

Cabbage soup

Advertisement

Many different antioxidants have been shown to reduce inflammation in cruciferous vegetables like cabbage. Cabbage is high in fibre and contains potent antioxidants such as polyphenols and sulphur compounds. It is also high in vitamin C and contains fibre, which aids in digestion.

Ingredients

2 cups chopped cabbage 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 chopped onion, ½ teaspoon pepper, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 chopped garlic and ginger, 2 carrots peeled and sliced, 1 red bell pepper chopped, 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Method

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Combine the onions and carrots. Cook, stirring frequently, for 6 to 8 minutes, or until the vegetables soften. Cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes after adding the bell pepper, garlic, ginger, Italian seasoning, pepper, and salt. Turn up the heat to medium-high flame and add the cabbage on it to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer, partially cover, and cook for 15 to 20 minutes more, or until all of the vegetables are tender. Add vinegar after turning the heat off.

Advertisement

Chicken vegetable soup

Advertisement

This delectable soup is packed with nutrients and antioxidants that boost immunity and is the ideal meal as flu season approaches. It’s loaded with nutritious ingredients like turmeric, garlic, and tons of vegetables. Chicken soup contains antioxidants, vitamins A and C, magnesium, phosphorus and gelatin, all of which are known to help build a strong immune system and fight viruses. Chicken protein contains amino acids that are used to build antibodies to fight infection.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil; 1 cup mushroom sliced; 3 carrots, peeled and chopped; 2 cups shredded chicken; Black pepper, salt and oregano to taste; 2 chopped onions; 4 cloves garlic and ginger; 1 cup celery

Method

Advertisement

Boil the chicken in salted water until tender. Keep the broth. Over medium-high heat, preheat the oil in a big pot. Sauté onion, ginger, garlic, in the pot for 2-3 minutes until softened and add salt to it. Then add mushroom, carrot, celery and prepared broth to the pot. The soup should come to a boil. Once the root vegetables are barely tender, reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Cook for a couple of minutes after adding the boiled shredded chicken. To taste, add oregano to the soup along with the diced chicken.

Also Read: Viva Magenta: Pantone’s Colour For 2023 Is Exuberant and Unconventional

Advertisement

Sweet Corn Soup

Sweet corn soup is one of the most popular soups around the world. With its thick texture and distinct flavours, it is the ultimate comfort food for the winter season. The body’s cholesterol levels are lowered by the significant amount of fibre found in sweet corn soup. The beta carotene in sweet corn soup helps to make vitamin A, which aids in promoting good vision.

Ingredients

1 cup corn, ½ cup chopped carrot, 3 tablespoon chopped spring onions, 2 clove minced ginger and garlic, 1/4b tsp black pepper, salt to taste, 1 tsp vinegar, 1 tsp olive oil

Method

In a pan, heat the olive oil. Cook for a minute after adding the chopped ginger and garlic. Cook for another two minutes after adding 3 tbsp finely chopped spring onions. Finally, combine 1/4 cup corn and carrot. Sauté the vegetables for 3-4 minutes, seasoning with salt.

In a blender, combine 1/4 cup corn and 2 tablespoons water. Blend until you have a thick and smooth paste. Cook for 3-4 minutes after adding the paste to the pan. Add 3 cups of water right away, and then cover with a lid. Cook the soup for 10 to 12 minutes, or until it is reduced to just 2.5 cups. Finally, add the vinegar, black pepper powder, and leftover spring onions, and season with salt to taste. Serve the soup hot in bowls.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here