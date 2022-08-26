3 Critical Signs That Diabetes Patients Just Can't Afford to Ignore

When blood sugar levels reach a dangerous level, they can be fatal. People with type 2 diabetes are advised to take a healthy diet, exercise and medicine to keep blood sugar levels under control. If you are ignoring these things, your blood sugar levels can increase rapidly. Sometimes it reaches dangerous levels and people’s condition becomes serious. Diabetes patients are advised to check their blood sugar levels daily.

According to a Web MD report, it is common for diabetes patients to feel thirstier and urinate frequently. But when this condition worsens and you feel thirsty every hour or have to go to urine, then be careful. When the blood sugar level increases, so does the pressure on the kidneys, leading to the problem of frequent urination.

Symptoms that are red alert for diabetic patients:

Feeling tired

When you start to feel a little more tired than usual, understand that your blood sugar levels have increased and are getting out of control. When sugar remains in your bloodstream instead of going into the body’s cells, your muscles don’t get enough fuel for energy. In this condition, you may feel tired and your fatigue can be so high that you have to lie down. Sometimes people with diabetes feel tired after eating.

Dizziness and shivering

Dizziness or trembling can be a sign of low blood sugar or hypoglycaemia. Your brain needs glucose for functioning and too much drop in blood sugar levels can be dangerous. It can prove to be fatal. A glass of juice can raise your blood sugar levels and if you still feel dizzy and shivering, then consult a doctor.

Affect the ability of the kidney

If you have diabetes with high blood pressure, it can affect your kidney. As water builds up in your body, your hands and feet start to swell. This can result in kidney-related issues. You can maintain kidney functioning by taking diabetes and blood pressure medicines on time. Diet also plays an important role in the functioning of the kidney.

