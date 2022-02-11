3 Instant Recipes from Instagram You Must Try at Home

Instagram is full of creative content and mouth-watering delicacies. You might also have some friends who love taking pictures before eating and instantly posting the snaps on Instagram. Whenever we open our Instagram feed, we often come across these exotic dishes that we just want to grab out of the screen. However, they are the most common dishes. One thing that makes them special is their presentation and of course, the power of capturing the perfect shot.

If you also love scrolling through Instagram for food recipes, then we are here with the three delicious dishes which got fame all because of the social media application. You can try them easily at home.

>Sweet Potatoes roasted in butter

Made with only three ingredients, this dish that looks like a cheesy garlic bread has taken the internet by storm. However, it is really easy to make. Roast the sweet potatoes until they get bit dark, make a hole in the centre to hold the caramelized butter in the sweet potato. Pour butter and spices and bake it until it turns golden. Garnish it with basil leaves and serve hot with maple sauce.

>No-Bake Cheesecake

Cheesecakes are a delicacy that melts in our mouth the moment we eat them. However, it is not easy to bake it every time we crave it. Instagram has come up with a hack recipe in which you don’t have to bake the cheesecake. We need only three major ingredients for making the cake - graham cracker crumbs, melted butter, and brown sugar. Granulate the sugar in graham cracker crumbs. Do not add anything else and whisk until the moisture of sugar makes a thick dough. Settle it in a plain pan and freeze it. Then, take heavy cream in a huge bowl and beat it until it becomes thick. Take cheese blocks and add them to the cream and whisk more. Add a little sour cream to get the tangy flavour. Take the base out of the pan and pour the mixture on it. Freeze it again until it is a little hard. Enjoy!

>Creamy Thick Milkshake

Who doesn’t love a thick creamy milkshake? In summers, we find ways to beat the heat and nothing is better than a chilled shake. Make this thick shake in five minutes. Put milk, vanilla ice cream and some peanut butter in a jar and blend it until it’s thick. Put some ice cubes and chocolate sauce. Pour it in a glass and garnish it with vanilla or chocolate ice cream.

