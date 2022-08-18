3 Lip-Smacking Oats Recipes To Start Your Day On A Healthy Note

Oats are the best option to include in your breakfast or snacks as they are not only filling but also offers several health benefits. Oats are filled with fibre and antioxidant properties that can lower blood pressure and also help in your weight loss journey.

If you’re searching for some healthy food options then you should add Oats to your diet. They manage to keep you full and there is an array of recipes available for you to prepare.

They are easy to prepare and won’t take much of your time. Read ahead for three lip-smacking oats recipes.

Advertisement

Oats Upma:

Ingredients:

2 cups of cooked rolled oats.

Turmeric, salt, chopped chillies

Onions, carrots, green peas, and bell peppers

Curry Leaves

Urad Dal

Oil

Mustard Seeds

Lemon

Grated coconut

Coriander

Method:

In a pan, heat 1 teaspoon of oil.

Once the oil is hot, add oats, turmeric, salt and green chillies as per the requirement.

Let them roast for 4-5 minutes until they’re light brown in colour.

Add a cup of water and cover the pan so that it can cook for 5-7 minutes.

In another pan, add oil and mustard seeds.

When the seeds start crackling, add the urad dal and let them roast until they turn golden brown.

Add some curry leaves, salt and turmeric as per taste, and onions and saute them until the onions are translucent.

Finely chop carrots and add them along with peas to the pan and let them cook until the carrots turn soft.

Sprinkle some salt as per taste and add the bell peppers.

In the pan where your oats are cooked, you can add this vegetable mix together.

Stir it well.

Let the dish sit for a minute before you serve it.

Oats Idli:

Ingredients:

Roasted, crushed oats

Grated carrots

Salt

Curd

Oil

Mustard

Curry leaves

Chana dal, and urad dal

Green chillies

Method:

In a pan add the oats and roast them. Once they’re roasted, you should crush them until they’re powdered.

Grate your carrots and add them to the oat powder.

Add the curds and sprinkle some salt as per taste.

In another pan, heat oil and add mustard seeds, urad dal, chana dal, curry leaves, and green chillies as per requirement.

This mixture should be added to the idli batter.

Mix the batter and the ingredients well. The consistency should be thick.

Grease the idli pan and steam the idols till they’re cooked.

Your dish is ready to be served with chutney and sambar.

Oats Khichu

Ingredients:

Powdered Roasted Oats

Water

Cumin Seeds

Salt

Method:

Mix oats powder, cumin seeds, and salt in a bowl.

Add some water until the oats are of thin consistency.

In comparison to the idli batter, this should be thinner.

Grease a dish and pour the batter into it.

Heat some water and place the dish with the batter inside. Cover the vessel.

Let the khichu steam for 5-7 minutes.

To check if the khichu is cooked, lift the lid and check if it has risen.

Once that is done, lift the vessel out and mix it with oil, chilli powder, and salt as per taste.

Your dish is ready to be served.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here