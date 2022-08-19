3 Methods To Clean The Barbeque Grill Mesh

Who doesn’t love Baingan Bharta, roasted papad or the delicious homemade Tomato sauce? In every Indian household, a barbeque grill mesh is available to make these delicious dishes. We use it to char the Indian cottage cheese, tomato, and capsicum, or make the Indian flat bread over the stove.

But after the finger-licking food, when it’s time to clean the grill mesh, it is quite a difficult task to keep the utensil brand new. Rather than spending a long time cleaning it, we are here to help you to clean the grill mesh in minutes and save your precious time.

Method 1: Salt and Tomato sauce

You might think Tomato sauce can make it dirtier but using salt can clean the roasting grill mesh. The sauce has vinegar as one of its components that acts as a mild cleanser for it. At the same time, salt helps clean the dirt. To use it, make a paste by adding half a teaspoon of salt and one teaspoon of the sauce. Apply the paste over the utensil and leave it for 10 minutes. Then take the mesh grill and leave it in warm water mixed with dish wash gel or powder for five minutes. After the process brush off the paste, and it will be completely clean.

Method 2: Baking Soda

To make the paste take two teaspoons of baking soda, and one teaspoon of dish wash and mix it with a little bit of water. Apply the paste over the mesh and scrub it with the help of a dishwasher. You can also use a microfiber cloth if you don’t have a scrubber.

Method 3: Vinegar

Using vinegar can be very effective to clean the mesh. In a half a cup of vinegar mix one teaspoon of salt. Soak the mesh grill in the solution and leave it for 20 minutes. Clean the mesh after applying the dishwasher.

