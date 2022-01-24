3 Minutes of Exercise For Every Hour Spent Sitting Reduces Chances of Early Death: Study

Sitting in one place for a long time causes several damages to health. Long sitting is responsible for many diseases like diabetes, obesity, and cancer, said a study conducted by researchers of Glasgow Caledonian University, Scotland. However, three minutes of exercise for every hour spent seated could extend life by 30 percent. It may also reduce the risk of accidental death of a person.

The study suggested that sitting too long could even “undo" the benefits of exercise. The study conducted for four years was published last year in May in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. The researchers analysed the data from six previous studies on the sitting behaviour of more than 130,000 adults in the UK, US and Sweden. The study also throws light on how different activities like running and walking to housework and sitting affect mortality.

After analysing the data, researchers concluded that 30 minutes of exercise per day can reduce the odds of early death by up to 80 percent for those who sat for less than seven hours. But, the same set of exercises for 30 minutes does not reduce mortality risk for those people who sat for more than 11 to 12 hours per day, the study found.

The researchers concluded that multiple combinations of activities and exercises for three minutes for every hour spent on sitting can reduce the chance of early death by 30 percent. The best combination of activities can be moderate to vigorous exercise and light physical activity.

According to this study, a person should remain active after work for the rest of the day (i.e. after taking out 7 to 8 hours to sleep). Exercise should also be given time, that is, if you want to benefit from 3 minutes of exercise instead of sitting for one hour, then in the same proportion, you will have to give time to exercise instead of your total sitting.

