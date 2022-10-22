3 Most Effective Home Remedies To Cure Period Rash

Women often rely on sanitary pads to control the flow of menstrual blood during periods. Although pads are extremely effective, using them can sometimes cause rashes, which appear around the vaginal region. As these pads include chemicals, synthetic materials, and perfumes, they might irritate the inner thighs and other sensitive areas.

Period rashes are usually caused by irritants in your sanitary pad after they come into contact with the vulva. Pads are made up of several layers of different materials, which include the back sheet, absorbent core, top sheet, adhesive, and scents. Apart from irritants, chafing and moisture from wearing a pad can also cause period rashes. So, read on to find out some natural remedies to cure period rashes at home.

Coconut oil

Coconut oil contains antibacterial properties, which are extremely helpful in aiding a period rash. It also hydrates dry skin. For best results, apply coconut oil with a cotton ball after cleaning the region with cold water.

Ice

Ice is known for its ability to instantly relieve pain and swelling. To get relief yourself from the discomfort caused by the period rash, wrap an ice cube in a clean towel and gently rub it over the affected area. Doing so will give you instant relief from pain and irritation.

Neem

Neem has long been recognised in Ayurveda for offering a plethora of health benefits. Its leaves comprise anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can aid in curing period rash. To use it, all you need to do is boil some water and add around 20 neem leaves to it. Boil the neem leaves on a low flame. Then, let the water cool for some time and store it in a jar. Use this neem-infused water to bathe regularly until the period rash gets cured.

