3 Reasons Why You Must Keep Your Lemonade Consumption Under Check

Lemonade on a hot day is not only a way to refresh yourself but also to keep your body hydrated. The summer drink is rich in Vitamin C and keeps your body healthy. However, too much consumption of lemonade can be harmful. The citric acid present in lemon juice weakens your enamel. Meanwhile, consuming it on a daily basis may also lead to ulcers and heartburn.

Some previous research also claims that consuming more lime water can react with other elements such as calcium, but this is not fully proven yet.

Disadvantages of drinking more lemonade

According to a report by Stylecraze, one can develop mouth blisters also known as canker sores. Lemon water contains citric acid, which can make those wounds worse. If you have these blisters, do not consume citrus fruits for a few days and avoid drinking lemonade.

The problem of heartburn may increase.

Pepsin present in lemon water accelerates enzymes. The job of the enzyme pepsin is to digest food in our stomach, which breaks down the food into proteins. Lemon juice activates the pepsin compound by making the digestive juices flow in the stomach, which causes problems like heartburn.

Frequent urination

Lemon juice is used to increase urination. But excess consumption can deprive our bodies of water.

Vitamin C is found in lemon juice, and it absorbs iron from our bodies. It works to promote diseases like anaemia and also boosts immunity.

