3 Scrumptious Korean Recipes For Breakfast

Korean culture is taking over the globe. Be it their popular music bands, their fashion, or their food, the influence of this country can be felt across the world. Food plays an essential role in Korean culture. Several Korean dramas feature their delectable cuisine that makes our mouths water. There is an endless list of Korean delights including mouth-watering ramen, spicy Tteok-bokki, delicious bibimpap, and more which often leaves us craving and spoilt for choice. If you are passionate about Korean food, we present you with scrumptious recipes that will be right up your alley for breakfast.

Steamed Omelette

Take an earthen pot and fill it with water. Heat it till it boils. In the meantime, take a bowl and break two eggs. Add some chopped green onions and carrots into the eggs and whisk them thoroughly. Season generously and also add ½ tsp of sugar to enhance the taste and whisk again. After adding one teaspoon of sesame oil to the water, wait for a minute. Pour the egg mixture into the boiled water and cover it for about 2-3 minutes till the eggs are set.

Korean Pancake

Take a large bowl and add 3/4th cup of all-purpose flour. Also, add some water and mix it thoroughly. Ensure that the consistency of the mixture is thick. Then, add soy sauce, red chilli flakes, and salt to enhance the taste. Also add chopped onions, green onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, zucchini, sweet potato, carrots, and potatoes, and mix this with the all-purpose flour paste. After heating the pan, spread some oil and add a layer of the mix to it. After oiling it, cook from both sides till crispy.

Kimchi toast

Take a glass or steel bowl and add chopped cabbage to it. Then, sprinkle salt over it. Leave it for about 3-4 hours so that it gets a little wilted. Squeeze it a few times till the cabbage becomes soft. Mix it with some finely chopped spring onions, garlic, soya sauce, sugar, white vinegar and chilli flakes. Seal it after transferring it into sterilized jars and leave it for 24 hours before using. Mix the kimchi with some mayonnaise or cream cheese, with some salt added to taste. Toast some thick slices of bread and spread the kimchi mixture between the slices. Garnish with coriander leaves and enjoy hot.

