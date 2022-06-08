3 Sustainable Menstrual Products That You Can Use Instead of Regular Pads

Within the last few years, the degradation of our environment has gone up at an alarming rate. There are multiple organisations that are working towards saving the earth and building a sustainable environment. We also have to do our bit for our surroundings and it starts with minute things. From switching off lights when not in use to using eco-friendly products, many other things are there that need to be kept in mind. One can also use eco-friendly products during periods to bring a huge change. If you are confused about how you can make your periods sustainable, here’s a list of the products that you should consider.

Menstrual Cups

A menstrual cup is a type of reusable product that can help you save money and protect the environment as well. A single menstrual cup can be used multiple times and can be worn for up to 12 hours. They are easily available online or at medical stores. Although, there are many misconceptions about menstrual cups, studies suggest they are safe to use and can be cleaned easily.

Reusable Sanitary Pads

Have you ever thought that you can use a single pad multiple times? If not, then change your regular pads with reusable sanitary pads. The reusable pads are washable, effective, and a lot softer than the usual single-use sanitary napkins. They are made of organic material and can hold period blood just like a regular pad but without the cost of buying in bulk. You can wash the reusable pad with soap and hot water and you are good to go for your next period.

Period Underwear

No additional product, no uncomfortable pad, and no fear of spilling blood, this specially crafted period underwear is the future of menstrual products. They are super-absorbent and consist of washable fabric which does not let the blood spill onto your clothes. They are a mix of underwear and sanitary pads but are quite different from regular napkins. At first, you might take some time to get used to wearing no additional product during periods, but once you are into it, you’ll feel amazing.

Let us take a pledge to take care of ourselves and the environment.

