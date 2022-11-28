3 Things That Can Help You Become A Good Listener

When we talk about the importance of communication in a relationship, we do not just mean putting forth our points but also being good listeners. Believe it or not but relationships are strengthened when people are attentive, kind, and respectful. Listening is more than just hearing.

Being free to speak without being interrupted feels liberating, don’t you agree? Similarly, allowing someone who is upset to speak is like letting them vent out their thoughts. Finding a way to express oneself is just as important to healing as addressing the hurt.

Now if you are planning on browsing through the internet for ways to become a good listener then hold on. We have got you covered. Follow the strategies listed below to become the best listeners of all time.

Non-verbal communication and tone of voice:

It is important to understand that being a good listener is way more than hearing their words. While communicating, our expressions, body language, and tone speak volumes about what we are trying to communicate. So, when you are hearing someone out, make sure that you pay attention to their tone of voice and non-verbal communication.

Empathize and use body language:

By using expressions, body language, and words, you can show the other person that you are interested in the conversation. Moreover, you have their back. Do not interrupt them while they are talking. Smile or show concern according to the situation. Nod if you want to agree to some things and use words of affirmation or kindness.

Do not be judgy:

When you are listening to your partner, do not be judgemental. As easy as it is to make notions about people on the basis of assumptions, doing so can make the other person feel insecure. Hear them out with patience and validate their emotions.

