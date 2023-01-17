3 Vegan Recipes To Try During Veganuary

Veganuary is a campaign that encourages people to try a vegan lifestyle for the month of January with the goal of raising awareness about the environmental, health, and ethical benefits of a vegan diet. The health benefits of a vegan diet include lower risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain types of cancer. A vegan diet is also associated with a lower body mass index (BMI) and can help with weight loss.

The environmental benefits of a vegan diet include reducing greenhouse gas emissions and conserving water and other resources. Animal agriculture is a major contributor to climate change, and a shift towards a plant-based diet can help to reduce these emissions. A vegan diet can also save water, as it takes less water to produce plant-based foods compared to animal-based foods.

Advertisement

The ethical benefits of a vegan diet include reducing animal suffering and promoting animal rights. “The growing environmental concerns around the consumption of meat, fish, and dairy has encouraged a rising number of people to adopt a wholly plant-based diet. With more people attempting to reduce their consumption of meat and dairy, Veganuary, also known as Vegan January, is in full stride and more doable than ever," says Jasmine Bharucha, Founder, Katharos Foods.

We will be sharing some delicious and easy-to-make vegan dishes that are perfect for people who are new to a plant-based diet. Whether you’re looking for a hearty breakfast, a satisfying lunch, or a delicious dinner, we’ve got you covered.

Vegan Cumin Cheese Cake

Ingredients

1 cup dates 1 cup raw walnuts 1 ½ cups quick-soaked cashews ⅔ cup of full-fat coconut milk ⅓ cup of coconut oil 1 large lemon ½ cup of maple syrup 3 tbsp Katharos Vegan cumin cheese spread

Method

Add dates to a food processor and blend until small bits remain and it forms into a ball. Remove and set aside. Next, add nuts and process into a meal. Then add dates and blend until a loose dough forms - it should stick together when you squeeze a bit between your fingers. If it’s too dry, add a few more dates through the spout while processing. If too wet, add more almond or walnut meal. Add a pinch of salt to taste. Lightly grease a standard, 12-slot muffin tin. To make removing the cheesecakes easier, cut strips of parchment paper and lay them in the slots. This makes it easier to remove. Next scoop in heaping 1 tbsp of crust and press with your fingers. To pack it down, use a small glass or the back of a spoon to compact it and really press it down. Set in freezer to firm up. Add all filling ingredients to a blender and mix until very smooth. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. While adding the Katharos Vegan Cumin Cheese spread, add to the blender, and mix until thoroughly combined Divide the filling evenly among the muffin tins. Tap a few times to release any air bubbles, then cover with plastic wrap and freeze until hard - about 4-6 hours Once set, remove them by tugging on the tabs or loosening them with a butter knife Optional: You can set them out for 10 minutes before serving to soften them.

Also Read: Is It Advisable To Wash One’s Hair Every Day? Experts Answer

Vegan Stuffed Tofu

Ingredients

Tikka Masala Marinade:-

½ cup vegan curd (or Greek Yogurt) 1 tbsp gram flour (besan) 1 tbsp ginger garlic minced ¼ tsp turmeric 1 tsp Kashmiri red chili powder ½ tsp cumin powder 1 tsp chaat masala ½ tsp garam masala (or tandoori masala) 1 tsp Kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves) 1 tsp lemon juice (or amchur powder) 1 tsp olive oil Salt to taste

Other Ingredients

Advertisement

16oz extra-firm tofu pressed for 30 minutes, cut into 1" cubes 1-2 medium bell pepper cut into 1" cubes 1 small red onion cut into 1" cubes Katharos Peri peri cheese spread

Garnish

Lemon wedges to serve Onion slices to serve Chaat masala to sprinkle Green Chutney

Method:-

Press extra-firm tofu with some heavy objects for at least 30 minutes. This will drain the excess moisture. Then cut the tofu into cubes. Add vegan curd, besan, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, red chili powder, roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, garam masala, Kasuri methi, lemon juice salt, and oil in a large bow. Mix everything well. Carve out a bowl shape in the cubed tofu pieces using a melon baller. Stuff Katharos Peri Peri cheese in the carved-out tofu pieces. Then add tofu cubes, bell peppers, and onion to the marinade. Toss tofu and veggies gently until well coated. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or a maximum of up to 24 hrs Meanwhile, soak toothpicks/skewers, lightly spray or brush with oil and cook for another 3-4 minutes. Remove to a serving plate, squeeze some lime juice, sprinkle chaat masala, and immediately serve air fryer tofu tikka with mint chutney

Vegan Lasagna Recipe

Ingredients

16 lasagna sheets

1tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion & 4 cloves garlic (crushed & minced)

700gm vegan meatless meat mince

700 gm tomatoes & 170gm tomato paste

2 tsp oregano (or basil)

1 tsp red pepper flakes

3 cups vegetable stock

Salt and ground pepper to taste

2 packets of Katharos vegan mozzarella (shredded)

Method

If using regular lasagna sheets, cook them in salted boiling water until al dente but not mushy.

Make the meat sauce by heating the oil in a large saucepan. Add the onions and garlic. Saute, until they soften, about five minutes. Add the “meat" mince and saute for a couple of minutes. Add the tomato paste and mix in.

Put the tomatoes in a bowl and squish them to break with your fingers. Add to the saucepan along with 3 cups of vegetable stock.

Stir well, bring to a boil, and add the oregano, red pepper flakes, salt, and ground black pepper to taste. Stir and let the sauce cook for about 15 minutes or until it turns a bright red. Turn off the heat and check the season. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Assemble the lasagna by spraying a 12 X 9-inch lasagna pan with cooking spray or oil. Ladle out a small amount of sauce into the pan and spread.

Layer four sheets of pasta into the bottom of the pan.

Layer one-fourth of the meat sauce over the lasagna sheets.

Layer on one-fourth of the vegan mozzarella.

Repeat until you have built up three layers of the meat sauce and the cheese. Over the fourth and final layer, layer the remaining meat sauce and mozzarella.

Cover tightly with aluminum foil, place the lasagna pan on a rimmed baking sheet, and bake in the oven for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes, remove the aluminum foil and bake for another 30 minutes until bubbly and hot.

Let the lasagna stand for at least 15 minutes to firm up, then cut and serve.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here