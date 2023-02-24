Kitchens of the 21st century have come a long way from the utility-driven functional spaces that they once were. Derived from the Latin word, “coquere," which means “to cook", contemporary kitchens have come to represent a homeowner’s personal style and taste in design, leading to a flood of new trends that marry aesthetics with functionality. Manohar Lal, Designer, Arttd’inox says, “One trend that has gained popularity in recent years is the use of stainless steel in kitchen design. This material is not only low-maintenance, but also promotes safety and cleanliness, and it also lends a sleek and modern look to any space, making it an ideal choice for modern kitchens. However, stainless steel is often mistakenly perceived as being a bit monotone and creating a sterile aesthetic. This has led to many homeowners being uncertain about how to effectively design stainless steel kitchens that blend both beauty and functionality."

Lal suggests three ways to add colour to your stainless steel kitchen:

Leveraging the power of colour

Colour is a powerful tool that can transform the look and feel of any space, however, using it judiciously and in a manner that enhances an aesthetic is tricky. With stainless steel, it is important to think outside the box. Deploying techniques such as integration of different material with stainless steel adds aesthetic values and functionality to the kitchen space. It is the colour of the surface which comes into our visual contact at first glance. When it comes to the finish and texture, the metallic antique shades are very much popular and accepted globally as far the stainless steel kitchens are considered. The most popular metallic antique shades which we offer are Bronze, Silver, Copper, Gun metal and Violet. It is a translucent coating which retains the characteristic of the metal surface as well. The opaque and metallic shades can be used in combination as well to balance out the overall composition.

Contrast

Contrasting is another powerful way to break the perceived monotony of stainless steel in a kitchen. For instance, interspersing steely grey with earthy tones and natural wood stains through wooden countertops, cupboards, or even a wooden hood over the stove can create an aura of warmth. The organic texture of wood will counterbalance cool and modern appearance of stainless steel.

Similarly, using a backsplash with softer hues that go well with metal is another method to contrast stainless steel. Utilising delicate and neutral hues, such as greys and whites, might assist to reduce the starkness of stainless steel, which has a very contemporary and industrial vibe. This can be accomplished by painting the walls a light tone or utilising backsplash tile in a neutral colour.

Add a pop of colour with natural elements and lights

Another effective way to add colour to stainless steel kitchens is to use colourful kitchen utensils, plates, or mats that infuse character into a space; colourful artwork such as paintings, photos, or a print that may make a statement can also lend a unique feel. Curtains, tablecloths, and seat cushions and other textiles can also be used to add colour to a stainless steel kitchen. Another way is to add plants, whether it is succulents or dried flowers or small indoor shrubs, plants are one of the best ways to add a pop of colour in a stainless steel-dominated kitchen.

And lastly, industrial pendant light fixtures can work as a timeless and stylish addition. They are suited for a range of kitchen styles, from traditional to contemporary, and blend in smoothly with stainless steel sinks and appliances. Even the metal shades on some lights can be customised, allowing for a dash of colour to match a backsplash or go all-out with black or white. However, a design tip - while choosing an island pendant, it’s crucial to take the finished height into account and make sure it’s high enough to allow for simple food preparation and unimpeded conversation with visitors.

Stainless steel kitchens will, thus, continue to grow as a trend in the years to come due to their high functionality quotient and the fact that there are a myriad of creative ways to transform them into aesthetically appealing and vibrant spaces.

