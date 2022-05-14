3 Ways You Can Have a Sound Sleep While Working from Home

COVID-19 has been around us for more than two years, and we are still not safe. Many companies are still opting for the work from home model or hybrid model as it has proven to increase the productivity of their employees. While working from home has many advantages, it has also eliminated the ‘out time’ boundary. You start work by 10 in the morning, but when you finish, it is not fixed. This has led to people sleeping less and working more. People are prone to sleep disorders due to disturbed sleep. If you are worried about your health due to a lack of proper sleep, follow these tips to avoid sleep disorders.

Take breaks and move around

Advertisement

When you are working continuously for hours, you often tend to nap at the workstation only, without giving your brain enough time to relax and think that work mode is off. By doing this, you leave your brain’s work mode on, even when you are asleep, forcing you to think only about your work. After finishing work, shut down the devices, go for a walk, sit on the balcony, or read a book, and send a signal that you are relaxing. It’ll help you get some good sleep.

Fix a schedule

Before the work from home scenario, you had a fixed routine of sleeping at night, but the cycle has changed due to work from home. You are not sleeping at the same time daily, which confuses your body and makes it incapable of adapting to the sleep patterns. Therefore, it is important that you fix your sleeping time according to your work timetable and abide by it.

Advertisement

Get some sunlight

Many people who work from home do not see daylight for days, which affects their bodily energies and rhythm. Natural light affects cardiac movement and also influences our sleep. When you wake up in the morning, try to go out and sit in the natural sun for some time. You can also choose a workstation at a lively place where the room gets enough natural light. With the changing time, your brain also gets a signal that it’s time to sleep as the sun has set.

Good diet, sound sleep at night and a good lifestyle is essential to live a healthy life while working from home.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.