3 Yoga Exercises For Glowing Skin, Reducing Face Fat

Everyone wants glowing and healthy-looking skin and a fat-free face. For this, many opt for medical treatment and even go under the knife. All these things cost you a bomb and sometimes, the results are also not in your favour.

These medical treatments also have side effects and cause wrinkles after a time. If you wish to have glowing skin and a fat-free face without spending money, then take out just 10 minutes from your schedule and you are good to go.

Use those 10 minutes in doing yoga, which will get you healthy skin and a natural glow without any side effects. Yoga not only makes your body strong and healthy but also makes you glow from within.

There are some face exercises and yoga asanas that reduce facial fat and keep the skin glowing. Let’s take a look at them.

Chin Lock

According to Style Craze, first, sit in the Sukhasana position and take a long deep breath. Keep your body straight and keep the palms above the knees and take a long deep breath. Now, lift the shoulders upwards and bend your body forward while keeping your back straight. Now, put your chin on your chest while moving the neck forward. Hold your breath for a while and keep doing the same 2-4 times. Doing this exercise will help in reducing double chin.

Fish Face

Fish Face is to be done just like making a pout while taking a selfie. First of all, take your cheeks and your lips inwards and make the face in the shape of a fish. Do this for a few seconds. This helps maintain the shape of the face.

Mouthwash technique

This is one of the easiest exercises for glowing skin and reducing face fat. You have to fill the air in the mouth and act as if you are using mouthwash. This mouthwash technique reduces the extra fat and helps make the skin glow.

