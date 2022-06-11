4 Benefits of Vitamin C in Men’s Skincare Routine

Skincare is crucial not only for women but also for men. Vitamin C has numerous benefits and can aid a variety of skin issues. Although men’s skin is comparatively 20% thicker than women’s, they also undergo skin problems like signs of ageing, uneven skin tone, and fine lines. Vitamin C, a naturally occurring acid can help cure all these issues with every application.

Following are the benefits of Vitamin C serum:

Vitamin C serums can reverse premature aging and protect the skin from the untimely skin wrinkles that are caused due to sun exposure. However, it cannot reverse the wrinkles that develop naturally due to the course of time.

Vitamin C can be used to treat hyperpigmentation caused due to hormonal changes or sun exposure as it helps in lowering the production of melanin which is liable for the darker appearance of hyperpigmented areas.

It protects your skin from the sun as it reduces premature cell death. The antioxidant helps the damage caused due to exposure to UV rays.

In today’s hectic lifestyle injuries are a common occurrence that can often lead to long-term scars. Surgeries may not always be the answer which is why the application of Vitamin C can be used to reduce the visibility of scars.

While there may be many options online and in drug stores for Vitamin C serums, make sure to buy the ones that have at least 10% to 20% concentration of Vitamin C. This will get you the expected results. Serums with lower concentrations would not be very effective whereas serums with higher concentrations can cause irritation to your skin. To see better results, you must apply the serum consistently for several months because it takes time for the skin cells to replenish.

