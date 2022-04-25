4 Core-Strengthening Exercises for Strong Muscles

To stay fit and healthy, one needs to exercise on a daily basis. Exercising not only makes us strong physically but also keeps us mentally healthy. People opt for exercise due to multiple reasons, some want to gain weight while others want to lose it. There are those who start exercising to beat diseases while others do it to build muscles. The reason might be any, but one thing that every person needs to keep in mind is that for doing any form of physical exercise, one needs to strengthen their core.

A strong core determines the effectiveness of the physical activities you are doing and it will also help you prevent injuries. Celebrity fitness trainer Tridev Pandey, who works with bactress Sanya Malhotra, has shared some core strengthening exercises which can be done with a gym ball. They are easy, effective and will help in building a strong core.

Dead Bug

The dead bug is one exercise which targets the deeper muscles like the abdomen, pelvis and spine. It enhances strength and improves coordination of the body. Apart from this, dead bugs are said to be very effective for people suffering from back pain. Doing it with a gym ball provides support to your body.

Ball Mountain Climber

The exercise which is done using a gym ball makes you feel like you are climbing a mountain. It is said to be really beneficial for building strong arms, back, shoulders, abdomen and legs. It targets multiple muscles at the same time which makes it better than other exercises. Apart from this, the Ball Mountain Climber is also said to make your heart rate increase which helps you to burn more calories faster.

Leg Raises

Leg raises are said to target your hip and back muscles. They provide strength and flexibility to the hips and legs and also burn extra calories. Just like any other core exercise, this too helps in building muscles. It targets the frontal part of the body and is known for giving you perfect abs.

Straight Leg Glute Bridge

It works for the whole body mainly targeting the lower part. The various muscles like hamstrings, hip flexors, lower back muscles, and gluteal muscles gain strength doing this leg glute bridge exercise. Instead of placing your legs on the bench, use a gym ball to get better support and flexibility.

