Heart problems have become a common problem among the youth today. There are multiple reasons for this, the biggest of which are poor lifestyle and dietary choices. From common kids to celebrities, everyone has become a victim of poor health and the situation is worsening with each passing day. Despite physical fitness, such people find themselves affected due to habits like smoking and consuming junk food. Most people don’t pay attention to these things until the situation becomes irreversibly bad.

According to Dr Vanita Arora, Senior Cardiologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, the risk of heart disease and the attack has increased among youth and she attributed poor lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits for this. She suggested that smoking and going to the gym for a bulked-up physique are also harmful to our health. Apart from this, conditions that are out of our control such as stress and pollution only add to the risk.

Advertisement

Some tips to keep your heart healthy are:

Avoid smoking – Smoking is dangerous for not only our lungs but also our heart. Cigarette smoking increases the risk of a heart attack because the functioning of the heart and blood vessels is affected. Even e-cigarettes damage you internally. Hence, avoid cigarette smoking to improve longevity.

Stop tobacco consumption – Eating tobacco can cause serious illnesses such as cancer and heart problems. It increases blood pressure and there can be a lack of oxygen in the body. The risk of heart attack, therefore, increases due to tobacco consumption.

Avoid junk food – Deep-fried and cheesy foods can cause cholesterol to increase our blood pressure due to blockage of blood vessels. They also affect our weight and aid in obesity which it should be avoided.

Advertisement

Avoid supplements - These days many people rely on supplements to achieve a muscular look. Sometimes these supplements are good and effective but others like steroids, although effective, can cause heart damage leading to attack.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here