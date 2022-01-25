4 Easy Tips to Ensure Taste and Fragrance of Your Spices Remain Intact

Indian cuisines are famous for the spices we add and give them a distinct taste. And we all know that there’s a wide array of spices used in Indian households, and therefore storing them is also something we have to take care of. These spices should be kept in a way that their fragrance and taste remain the same throughout the year.

So, today we are going to learn how to store spices for a year and ensure that their taste and fragrance remain intact.

>Use of airtight box

It is necessary to keep spices in an airtight box or container to preserve them for a year. You can keep the spices in a glass vessel or in an iron box to save them from direct contact with air.

>Keep them in a dark area

Spices should always be protected from direct sunlight, especially if we want to keep their smell intact. It is further advised to keep spices in a dark place in the kitchen or storeroom. This will help you preserve spices for a long time.

>Protect from moisture

Excess moisture can cause damage to your kitchen spices, so it becomes very important to store them at a place where moisture is not present. Whenever you open the jar, make sure that your hands and spoon are dry. Else, the jar will catch fungus and spoil your spices.

>Do not store for a long time

Even if the spices are stored in an airtight jar for a long time, you will still notice a change in their taste and fragrance. So, it’s important to use these spices as per your taste within a year.

