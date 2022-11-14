4 Effective Home Remedies To Cure Repeated Sneezing

With the change in season and the arrival of winter, allergies have become increasingly common. Repeated sneezing, a common symptom of various allergies, is the body’s reaction to irritants and a way for the nose to get rid of germs. Almost any particle can irritate the nose and cause you to sneeze. According to MedicalNewsToday, some common irritants include pollen, dander, dust, viruses and bacteria.

While a lot of people turn towards allopathy and homoeopathy to treat constant sneezing, many believe in curing the problem by undertaking home remedies. These home remedies aren’t just about food supplements but also techniques that can help you control sneezing. Some effective home remedies that can be used to treat repeated sneezing during winter are:

Increase the intake of Vitamin C

Advertisement

Vitamin C is an antihistamine, which is found in many citrus fruits and vegetables. Those who suffer from constant sneezing due to allergens or other reasons should add food items rich in Vitamin C to their diet. Besides citrus fruits and vegetables, various supplements can help you maintain an increased intake of Vitamin C.

Consume Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea not only helps you relax after a tiresome day but also aids in the prevention of sneezing. Rich in nutrients and antioxidants, chamomile tea counteracts allergens. A cup of chamomile tea can also be beneficial during the flu.

Close your nose

Press your nose from both sides and close it for 5-10 seconds after repeated sneezing. This can provide relief to your nose and can also control sneezing. While you press your nose from both sides, look up at the ceiling for better results.

Make strange noises

As weird as this might sound, making strange noises is an effective way to stop your sneezing. That is because you create a distraction for your mind from sneezing. As a result, it reduces repeated sneezing and even stops it instantly in some cases.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here